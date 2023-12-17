Currawong

Another of our regular visitors during late spring and summer are a pair of currawongs. This pair have been visiting for a few years and I feed them with raw mince. This one is very brave takes meat from my hand. Even with this huge beak he is very gentle.



Sadly, last year their babies were killed off by channel billed cuckoos who left their eggs in the nest and this unfortunate pair were left raising two channel billed cuckoo babies. Hopefully the babies this year are currawongs.



I just love these birds and for those who haven't heard of them they are bigger than a magpie and smaller than a raven.