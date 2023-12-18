Previous
Little Corella by onewing
Little Corella

Another regular visitor to our garden is this cheeky little corella. This one is so tame, and he comes right up to our door squawking at me to come and feed him with sunflower seeds.

He has got himself a girlfriend now, so I guess he was just showing off. She wasn't as brave and flew off when I tried to take their photo together. He just carried on eating as you can see.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
What a treat that must be, fabulous close up of this beauty.
December 18th, 2023  
