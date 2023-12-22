Previous
Christmas Bush by onewing
Christmas Bush

As we are only a few days from Christmas now I thought I had better post something Christmassy for the next couple of days.

Christmas is in summer here in Australia, so we don't have snow or streets filled with Christmas lights, but we do have Christmas bushes flowering and this beauty is at the Golf Course in Nelson Bay.
