The Locals
One last bird photo for now and it is back to the garden for this one.
I took this a couple of days ago before the rain came. Had quite a downpour last night and much needed.
I have to put seed out in three different places in the garden because this pair who we call 'the locals' don't share with anyone and chase other birds off until they have had their fill.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy
ace
What beauties! Those feet are so big!
December 21st, 2023
Rick
ace
Such colorful birds. Great shot.
December 21st, 2023
