This Is My Best Side

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but got a lot going on right now in the run up to Christmas.



As I have a bit of a bird theme going, I had to include this one of a greylag goose taken at Auburn Gardens in September.



He was quite happy to pose for the camera and obviously thought his was his best side.



Just off out as I have a medical appointment. Will try and catch up later this evening.

