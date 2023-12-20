Previous
This Is My Best Side by onewing
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but got a lot going on right now in the run up to Christmas.

As I have a bit of a bird theme going, I had to include this one of a greylag goose taken at Auburn Gardens in September.

He was quite happy to pose for the camera and obviously thought his was his best side.

Just off out as I have a medical appointment. Will try and catch up later this evening.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Annie D ace
Oh my, quite the professional model 😆
December 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
December 20th, 2023  
