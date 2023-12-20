Sign up
This Is My Best Side
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but got a lot going on right now in the run up to Christmas.
As I have a bit of a bird theme going, I had to include this one of a greylag goose taken at Auburn Gardens in September.
He was quite happy to pose for the camera and obviously thought his was his best side.
Just off out as I have a medical appointment. Will try and catch up later this evening.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
Oh my, quite the professional model 😆
December 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
December 20th, 2023
