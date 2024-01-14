Previous
Baby Noisy Miner by onewing
Photo 631

Baby Noisy Miner

This baby noisy miner bird is looking hopefully at his Mum as she was picking the food, I had thrown to her in the hope that he was the next one to be fed.

Mr and Mrs Noisy Miner have two babies they are feeding and are run ragged by the two babies who spend a lot of time squawking for attention.

I do feel sorry for noisy miners sometimes. They are native Australian birds and belong to the honeyeater family and occasionally get mistaken for the Common Myna aka Indian Myna birds that are native to Asia, even though these birds are grey, and the Common Mynas are dark brown. Maybe it is because they both have yellow eyes that people confuse them with each other.

People say that noisy miners are aggressive, but they always seem to be pretty well behaved in our garden and don't fight with other birds.

Maybe it is because all the birds who visit our garden are well fed, and they have discovered they don't need to fight for attention. They have all got me well trained.
14th January 2024

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy ace
Cute, love the eye.
January 14th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cute little bird. Great shot.
January 14th, 2024  
