Stevie by onewing
Photo 630

Stevie

I am posting photos of birds who regularly visit our garden at the moment and while Tony was here (see yesterday's photo) Stevie turned up too.

Stevie is the offspring of Tony and Chatterbox.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-07-02

Tony and Stevie turn up most days, but Chatterbox is no longer with us. Not sure if Tony just got fed up of her or maybe she has gone to that aviary in the sky.

Stevie is quite a character and featured here a few weeks ago after having a bath.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-12-15

He looks a lot neater in this photo doesn't he. I say 'he' but I suspect Stevie may be female because of the shape of the head, but we will have to wait and see.



13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Yao RL ace
Stevie is surely a handsome offspring of Tony.
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful bird!
January 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
January 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
He/she is a handsome bird!
January 13th, 2024  
