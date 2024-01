Tony the Kookaburra

While I am taking photos of our regular garden birds, I have to include this chap. He is a regular visitor, and we call him Tony.



We used to have a couple of regular kookaburras called Onewing and Squawk and some of you may remember them both. They visited for years but sadly I think they went to that great aviary in the sky a couple of years or so ago.



Tony is one of their last offspring and he still calls in each day.