Rainbow Lorikeet

It is another hot day and I went out early this morning to Shoal Bay for coffee with some friends and then did my grocery shopping. Home again before 11 am before it got too hot.



The cafe we were at is just across the road from the beach and even though we at the cafe before 9 am there were people on the beach obviously going to make a day of sunbathing. I really don't understand why people want to sit on a beach all day, I would be bored witless.



I spent an hour on our patio after lunch taking photos of some of the bird visitors to our garden and I will post them over the next few days.



This rainbow lorikeet was hoping I would feed it. I do put seeds out for the lorikeets and crested pigeons so as he had posed so nicely for me, I put seed out for him and some of his friends. I am pleased I got the detail in his eye.