Dogman and Rabbitwoman Collage by onewing
Dogman and Rabbitwoman Collage

At the end of December I took a photograph of Dogman at this marina.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-12-30

and since then, four more artworks have appeared. I did post a couple of them when Chris and Pamela were here but here are all four of them now in this collage. I took these photos when I was at the marina a few days ago.

The sculptures are created by a couple called Gillie and Marc and each one costs a fortune.

I reckon the marina must be collecting quite a lot of money from the people who moor their boats here to be able to afford to buy 5 of these sculptures.

Today is Australia Day and we were invited to brunch at a friend's house but a few days ago I cancelled because of the pain in my hip and so glad I did because the temperature has reached 40 degrees c today.

We have stayed indoors all day in the cool of the house and a cool change has just arrived here which is lovely.

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
