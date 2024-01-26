Dogman and Rabbitwoman Collage

At the end of December I took a photograph of Dogman at this marina.and since then, four more artworks have appeared. I did post a couple of them when Chris and Pamela were here but here are all four of them now in this collage. I took these photos when I was at the marina a few days ago.The sculptures are created by a couple called Gillie and Marc and each one costs a fortune.I reckon the marina must be collecting quite a lot of money from the people who moor their boats here to be able to afford to buy 5 of these sculptures.Today is Australia Day and we were invited to brunch at a friend's house but a few days ago I cancelled because of the pain in my hip and so glad I did because the temperature has reached 40 degrees c today.We have stayed indoors all day in the cool of the house and a cool change has just arrived here which is lovely.