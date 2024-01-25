Previous
39 Degrees C Watering Hole by onewing
Photo 642

39 Degrees C Watering Hole

So hot here today and the temperatures reached 39 degrees C.

The poor rainbow lorikeets were trying their best to stay cool by the bird bath.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this colourful and jolly group, they are so beautiful!

We have the same temps and I almost died out there yesterday. I should have stayed at home with the aircon on ;-)
January 25th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh My, wonderful photo. Hope you stayed cool!
January 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Those birds are so colors...great shot and clarity.
January 25th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
GREAT shot! The colors are extrordinary!
January 25th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous shot
January 25th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Terrific shot! Fav
January 25th, 2024  
