Previous
Photo 642
39 Degrees C Watering Hole
So hot here today and the temperatures reached 39 degrees C.
The poor rainbow lorikeets were trying their best to stay cool by the bird bath.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
6
6
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4305
photos
263
followers
140
following
175% complete
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Taken
25th January 2024 2:47pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this colourful and jolly group, they are so beautiful!
We have the same temps and I almost died out there yesterday. I should have stayed at home with the aircon on ;-)
January 25th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh My, wonderful photo. Hope you stayed cool!
January 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Those birds are so colors...great shot and clarity.
January 25th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
GREAT shot! The colors are extrordinary!
January 25th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous shot
January 25th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Terrific shot! Fav
January 25th, 2024
