Relaxed by onewing
Photo 665

Relaxed

One last camel photo for now. These two were at the back of the camel train relaxing, as they waited for their next customers to go for a ride.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Babs

@onewing
Tracy
Great photo.
February 17th, 2024  
gloria jones
Outstanding shot
February 17th, 2024  
Yao RL
Thanks god, that huge lady is gone. Yes, there should be a weight limit.
February 17th, 2024  
Rick
Great capture. Looks like they might be taking a nap. :-)
February 17th, 2024  
Suzanne
I like the camel train series
February 17th, 2024  
Bill
Great shot. What a nice photo.
February 17th, 2024  
