Previous
Photo 664
Yawn
At the moment I am posting a few photos of the camels at Birubi.
Yesterday I posted a photo of a camel smiling and today this poor chap was yawning.
The camel train had just returned to let the people dismount before the next batch of tourists set off on their ride.
The woman who got of this camel was absolutely huge so no wonder this poor animal was yawning, he must have been exhausted.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4327
photos
264
followers
137
following
181% complete
View this month »
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
This shot made me smile.
February 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Awww great timing!
February 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot.
February 16th, 2024
