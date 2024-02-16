Previous
Yawn by onewing
Photo 664

Yawn

At the moment I am posting a few photos of the camels at Birubi.

Yesterday I posted a photo of a camel smiling and today this poor chap was yawning.

The camel train had just returned to let the people dismount before the next batch of tourists set off on their ride.

The woman who got of this camel was absolutely huge so no wonder this poor animal was yawning, he must have been exhausted.

Bill
This shot made me smile.
Islandgirl ace
Awww great timing!
Rick ace
Great shot.
