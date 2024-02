Smile

Back to the camels at Birubi again now, taken on Sunday.



As you know I often take photos of the camels at a distance as they give rides to tourists along the beach, but on Sunday I got close up and took a few photos. I will post some over the next couple of days.



I love how this one is smiling for the camera.



I love camels but David doesn't share my interest in them and thinks they are smelly creatures, but I think they are gorgeous.



How can you not love a smile like this, ha ha