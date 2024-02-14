Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Valentine's Day
Looked at the calendar this morning and noticed that it was Valentine's Day, so I got out my heart shaped pastry cutters and took a photo of them.
It seemed appropriate for today.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Most appropriate. Great shot.
February 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We've still got a few hours to go before V-day but now we're colorfully in the mood for it!
February 14th, 2024
