Previous
Valentine's Day by onewing
Photo 662

Valentine's Day

Looked at the calendar this morning and noticed that it was Valentine's Day, so I got out my heart shaped pastry cutters and took a photo of them.
It seemed appropriate for today.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Most appropriate. Great shot.
February 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We've still got a few hours to go before V-day but now we're colorfully in the mood for it!
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise