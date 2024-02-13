Beach Closed

I am posting early today because I had a medical appointment this morning and I will be out at a talk given by our local U3A this afternoon.



Here is another photo taken on Sunday at Birubi. Yesterday's photo was taken just as we got to Birubi and after we had a cuppa and cake at the surf lifesaving club cafe on the beach the sky had brightened slightly but the surf was still quite wild.



Today is a beautiful sunny day with temperatures around 28 C (83 F) but I believe more rain and storms are on the way by tomorrow. I guess it will be very hot and humid when the rain comes back again.