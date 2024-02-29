Previous
Sea Salt - Soldiers Point by onewing
Photo 677

Sea Salt - Soldiers Point

We were supposed to be out with the walking group today at Morpeth but as the temperature was forecast for 34 C here in the bay and 39 C at Morpeth, we decided to give the walk a miss and went for lunch instead at Sea Salt at Soldiers Point.

This floating restaurant at the marina has been here for a while but has recently been taken over by the owners of another favourite restaurant of mine at Shoal Bay called Zenith.

Everyone's lunch was delicious. Who could ask for more, nice friends nice lunch, nice setting and nice weather.

Although it has been hot there was a lovely breeze blowing and we were able to stay cool.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Annie D ace
Looks like a lovely spot for lunch
February 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful setting for a restaurant, always good when the food is great too. I love being in harbours and around yachts.

We are still having our heat wave with temps up to 40 degrees, a real nightmare for me.
February 29th, 2024  
