Photo 676
Taking Off
Yesterday's pelican decided he had had enough of having his photo taken and took off. ha ha.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4339
photos
267
followers
142
following
185% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Fun pov; great shot
February 28th, 2024
Bill
Nice action capture.
February 28th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ha-Ha... Wonderful capture & reflection.
Love the splashes!
February 28th, 2024
Love the splashes!