Previous
Taking Off by onewing
Photo 676

Taking Off

Yesterday's pelican decided he had had enough of having his photo taken and took off. ha ha.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Fun pov; great shot
February 28th, 2024  
Bill
Nice action capture.
February 28th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Ha-Ha... Wonderful capture & reflection.
Love the splashes!
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise