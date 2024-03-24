Previous
Spring Snow Blowing by paintdipper
Spring Snow Blowing

March 24th and we are still covered in snow.
My husband was out clearing it away this morning.
Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Louise & Ken
On 365 alone, how different our experiences are that we share in photos!
March 24th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Oh my is that deep still!
March 24th, 2024  
Fisher Family
So much snow! We have hardly seen any snow here in York this winter, just lots of rain!

Ian
March 24th, 2024  
