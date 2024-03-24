Sign up
Previous
Photo 1946
Spring Snow Blowing
March 24th and we are still covered in snow.
My husband was out clearing it away this morning.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
3
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3041
photos
176
followers
171
following
533% complete
View this month »
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
Louise & Ken
ace
On 365 alone, how different our experiences are that we share in photos!
March 24th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh my is that deep still!
March 24th, 2024
Fisher Family
So much snow! We have hardly seen any snow here in York this winter, just lots of rain!
Ian
March 24th, 2024
