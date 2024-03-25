Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
Friendship Roses
Still blooming.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
4
1
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3042
photos
176
followers
172
following
533% complete
View this month »
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
My wedding bouquet all those years ago contained yellow roses, a favourite of mine. Super shot. Lovely rich colours
March 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful friendship
March 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful against the stark black background.
March 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024
