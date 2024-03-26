Previous
Many Flowerpots by paintdipper
Photo 1948

Many Flowerpots

Store shelves are getting stocked up. I went to this discount store last night to take a few photos.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Corinne C ace
I see a lot that I would not mind having in front of my house
March 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sometimes there’s just too much choice?
March 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
I would be spoilt for choice here.
March 26th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Great image!
March 26th, 2024  
