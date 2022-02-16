Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Finlay and George
For Flash of Red February
Well the boys had to show their faces sometime this month!! They do make good B&W shots - it disguises their dirty faces!!
Finlay and George - my Valentines!! LOL!!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5263
photos
234
followers
148
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th November 2019 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
westies
,
my-boys
,
west-highland-white-terriers
,
finlay-and-george
,
for2022
,
my-valentines
Kathy A
ace
These darlings are perfect for black & white month, well any month for that matter
February 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Cuties
February 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close