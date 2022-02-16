Previous
Finlay and George by pamknowler
46 / 365

Finlay and George

For Flash of Red February

Well the boys had to show their faces sometime this month!! They do make good B&W shots - it disguises their dirty faces!!

Finlay and George - my Valentines!! LOL!!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
These darlings are perfect for black & white month, well any month for that matter
February 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Cuties
February 16th, 2022  
