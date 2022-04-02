The old barn

This is the barn we pass on our way down to Pete's Patch. There is a resident barn owl but I have yet to see him this year - fingers crossed!!



It has been warmer today as the freezing gale force wind had gone and we have had a lovely sunny day.



We took my niece shopping this morning with the girls and bought some lovely clothes in the Sainsburys Superstore - lots of things in the sale and half price. My sister only had boys so we both love dressing little girls!! What fun!!



The family are all coming down to us tomorrow for Sunday lunch and I am cooking a roast dinner.