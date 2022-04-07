Previous
Across the river to Instow by pamknowler
Across the river to Instow

Ruth took us out to lunch today in the Coffee Cabin in Appledore - fabulous coffee and homemade cake!!

Although a lovely sunny day it is gale force winds so although looking across to Instow the beach looked very inviting I knew it would be a sand storm on the beach which the boys hate.

We sat in the sun after lunch and had lovely ice creams.

Packing the car tomorrow ready for an early start for our journey home on Saturday. Back again for 3 weeks in June and I am hoping for warmer weather!!
Pam Knowler

Photo Details

