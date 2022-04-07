Sign up
67 / 365
Across the river to Instow
Ruth took us out to lunch today in the Coffee Cabin in Appledore - fabulous coffee and homemade cake!!
Although a lovely sunny day it is gale force winds so although looking across to Instow the beach looked very inviting I knew it would be a sand storm on the beach which the boys hate.
We sat in the sun after lunch and had lovely ice creams.
Packing the car tomorrow ready for an early start for our journey home on Saturday. Back again for 3 weeks in June and I am hoping for warmer weather!!
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5285
photos
227
followers
146
following
18% complete
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
61
62
63
64
65
66
1549
67
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th April 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
appledore
,
instow
,
across-the-river
,
gale-force-wind
