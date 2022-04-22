Sign up
75 / 365
Hartland view
Checking out LR this morning making sure everything is working properly. I took this image into Topaz Impressions and had a play.
Lundy Island is on the horizon about 20 miles away. The filter has blurred it slightly but you can just about make it out.
Thankfully all seems to be working ok. I don't know why LR disappeared from my system but I am pleased I have it back - with all my photos.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
cliffs
,
topaz-impressions
,
lundy-island
,
hartland-view
