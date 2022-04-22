Previous
Hartland view by pamknowler
75 / 365

Hartland view

Checking out LR this morning making sure everything is working properly. I took this image into Topaz Impressions and had a play.

Lundy Island is on the horizon about 20 miles away. The filter has blurred it slightly but you can just about make it out.

Thankfully all seems to be working ok. I don't know why LR disappeared from my system but I am pleased I have it back - with all my photos.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
