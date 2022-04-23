Sign up
76 / 365
Unknown shrub
On our walk yesterday we noticed this tree/shrub covered in these dangling things (not a very good description!!) They looked so pretty and were very soft to the touch. I have no idea what the plant is - any ides?
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
22nd April 2022 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country-park
,
unknown-plant
