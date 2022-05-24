Previous
George by pamknowler
George

On the table this morning letting Rhona do anything! He won’t let me touch him without complaining even with a brush!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Emmanuel
Our dog hates beeing brushed too. I can never brush her for more than two minutes.
May 24th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
During Covid, it would take me a week to groom our dog!
May 24th, 2022  
