Fighting again! by pamknowler
94 / 365

Fighting again!

Our mornings start with George attacking Finlay! It starts with play fighting but soon gets out of hand and I have to shout to stop them. They like each other really- well maybe! 🤪🤪🤪
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
I suppose boys will be boys ;-)
May 26th, 2022  
