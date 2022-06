Iris

I love the detail of the centre of the Iris flower. So lovely to see a bed of Iris in the garden opening up and giving us a beautiful display.



Another lovely sunny day and the breeze has dropped so I think it will be a hot one. We are going to my niece Ruth's for tea this afternoon. Keeping my fingers crossed we can keep Finlay and George away from their two cats and their pet Muscovy duck who is huge!! Not sure if the duck or Finlay would win in a fight!!