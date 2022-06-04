Molly

Our darling Molly posing for me in the garden.



We had a lovely cream tea sitting in the sunshine in Ruth's garden. Home made scones, jam and clotted cream - yummy!!



It was rather traumatic as their huge black cat was determined to taunt my boys!! The giant muscovy duck was in it's pen but was making its presence felt by flapping his wings and making a very strange noise. Their young cat was kept indoors and when we got home Ruth let me know that she had had her kittens - in the bottom of Ruth's wardrobe. Six little babies - I just hope Ruth can find good homes for them!! Ruth assures me that cats are very popular here in the country to keep the mice and rats away!!