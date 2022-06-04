Previous
Molly by pamknowler
100 / 365

Molly

Our darling Molly posing for me in the garden.

We had a lovely cream tea sitting in the sunshine in Ruth's garden. Home made scones, jam and clotted cream - yummy!!

It was rather traumatic as their huge black cat was determined to taunt my boys!! The giant muscovy duck was in it's pen but was making its presence felt by flapping his wings and making a very strange noise. Their young cat was kept indoors and when we got home Ruth let me know that she had had her kittens - in the bottom of Ruth's wardrobe. Six little babies - I just hope Ruth can find good homes for them!! Ruth assures me that cats are very popular here in the country to keep the mice and rats away!!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Bless her! Cream tea on mine today, how funny!
I can imagine cats are very popular mice and rat catchers around there!
June 4th, 2022  
julia ace
Happy little face.. lovely to spend time together..
June 4th, 2022  
