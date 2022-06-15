Sign up
111 / 365
George paddling
This is one of George's favourite places. He loves to have a paddle in the clear stream which comes down the valley into the sea at Duckpool. Finlay is nowhere to be seen - he does not like getting his feet wet!!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5346
photos
222
followers
143
following
30% complete
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
1561
107
108
617
1562
109
110
111
Tags
stream
,
valley
,
george
,
paddling
,
duckpool
Joan Robillard
ace
They are such opposites
June 15th, 2022
