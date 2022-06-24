Sign up
Birthday vouchers spent
We went to the village garden centres and I have spent my birthday vouchers. Of course I spent lots more as it is so tempting! We will have to go back as I have a few empty pots which need filling! Any excuse!
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5356
photos
221
followers
143
following
Tags
garden
,
pots
,
vouchers
,
baskets-of-flowers
Casablanca
ace
Lovely choices, so pretty! Makes your birthday last longer now!
June 24th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
So pretty
June 24th, 2022
