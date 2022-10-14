Sign up
Me and my shadows
Another shot from yesterday on the beach. You can see from all the doggy footprints what a dog friendly beach this is.
Sorry it's lots of photos of the boys but with Finlay struggling with his back legs I just want to capture as much as I can of him while he is still active.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Tags
shadows
,
george
,
finlay
,
instow-beach
,
dog-footprints
Joan Robillard
ace
Poor Finlay. So many smells to investigate
October 14th, 2022
