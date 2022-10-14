Previous
Next
Me and my shadows by pamknowler
191 / 365

Me and my shadows

Another shot from yesterday on the beach. You can see from all the doggy footprints what a dog friendly beach this is.

Sorry it's lots of photos of the boys but with Finlay struggling with his back legs I just want to capture as much as I can of him while he is still active.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Poor Finlay. So many smells to investigate
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise