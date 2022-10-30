Sign up
203 / 365
Hygrangea leaves
I was in the garden with the boys and noticed how different the hydrangea leaves were on my different shrubs. A wonderful burst of autumn colours before they shrivel up and fall to the ground. Nature is so spectacular even in my garden!!
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, especially the top colours.
October 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
October 30th, 2022
