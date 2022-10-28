Colours of Autumn 1

Yesterday we had a walk in the country park and I loved all the different colours of the fallen leaves. A miracle of nature!!



Finlay refused to go up the stairs last night so stayed down on his own for the first time. I thought he would bark but thankfully he settled down and we had a peaceful night. I did leave a light on in the lounge for him. This morning he dashed out into the garden with George and managed to climb the steps up onto the grass. His back legs are giving way which is horrible to see. We have been very careful touching him and there has been no biting. I have to phone the vet today to leave an update at reception for the vet who will phone me on Monday to have a chat about the way forward. Poor old boy!!