by pamknowler
Relaxed

George doesn't make it easy when he is having a haircut!! He always lays down on the table as if to say to Rhona you can't reach my tummy and my legs!! She does of course. He looks like a little sheep here before his cut.

Finlay is taking the pain killers but his legs seem worse every day - sliding out from under him. Such a shame I have to wait until the 9th before I can take him to the orthopaedic specialist.

Not looking forward to the next few days when I expect there will be fireworks. My poor boys will be nervous wrecks!! I say to myself if people are so hard up with the cost of living crisis and it is a question of eat or heat - how can they afford to buy fireworks and just burn their money!! Makes me very angry every year!! Nothing changes!!
4th November 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Issi Bannerman
Aw, George is the king of cool!
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie
George has this all figured out, doesn't he! Sorry to hear Finlay is still having so much trouble. Hoping next Wednesday gets here quickly.
November 4th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise)
Fabulous picture of him it really shows his mood!
November 4th, 2022  
