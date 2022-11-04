Relaxed

George doesn't make it easy when he is having a haircut!! He always lays down on the table as if to say to Rhona you can't reach my tummy and my legs!! She does of course. He looks like a little sheep here before his cut.



Finlay is taking the pain killers but his legs seem worse every day - sliding out from under him. Such a shame I have to wait until the 9th before I can take him to the orthopaedic specialist.



Not looking forward to the next few days when I expect there will be fireworks. My poor boys will be nervous wrecks!! I say to myself if people are so hard up with the cost of living crisis and it is a question of eat or heat - how can they afford to buy fireworks and just burn their money!! Makes me very angry every year!! Nothing changes!!