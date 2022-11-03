Choose me!!

These are the two gorgeous puppies who are five weeks old. Rhona is keeping one little girl for breeding and keeping her Lodowick line hopefully. George's sister Cassie hasn't got pregnant after three attempts. I won't go into details but it seems it's not just a case of two dogs "getting together". LOL!!



Rhona is choosing which puppy she is keeping and she is thinking the smaller one at the front is probably the one she is going for. Her ears are up and she stands with her tail up and has good Westie lines. The one at the back is the one I would choose. Such a fluffy coat and looks just like Finlay did as a puppy. My boys ignored the puppies completely which was good as Topsy the mum was guarding them.