Autumn colour again

This beautiful shrub in our garden is getting really huge now and every year it gives us this wonderful display of changing colours.



Quick update on Finlay. He has now been prescribed stronger pain killers plus the anti inflammatory drops and after just one dose he seems much brighter and definitely not in so much pain. He has now been referred to an orthopaedic consultant and we have an appointment on the 9th November. Fingers crossed we can get him finally sorted.