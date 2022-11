In memory of Finlay

This beautiful bouquet arrived yesterday sent from my niece Ruth and her girls as they all loved my Finlay very much. I have received lots of bunches of flowers from dear friends and family and it has been lovely to see how much my gorgeous boy meant to everyone. Your wonderful supporting comments have been lovely to read and I thank you all very much.



Finlay was a major part of my 365 journey over the years and it was great to be able to share him with you.