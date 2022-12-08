Previous
Frosty walk by pamknowler
Frosty walk

A very frosty morning and the country park was still covered with frost even though it was nearly midday.

I was trying out the Pano setting on my iPhone 14 here and quite pleased with the result. Only when I put it on the computer did I notice my shadow!! Oops!!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
