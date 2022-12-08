Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
226 / 365
Frosty walk
A very frosty morning and the country park was still covered with frost even though it was nearly midday.
I was trying out the Pano setting on my iPhone 14 here and quite pleased with the result. Only when I put it on the computer did I notice my shadow!! Oops!!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5484
photos
208
followers
135
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Latest from all albums
1581
221
222
223
224
1582
225
226
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th December 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
cold
,
frost
,
pump-room
,
sywell-country-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close