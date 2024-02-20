Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Ruth - FOR 20
Flash of Red 2024 - 20
My niece Ruth on top of a sand dune. Again not sure if this is negative space.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th April 2018 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruth
,
negative-space
,
sand-dune
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I think it is a good one.
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one Pam , great diagonal image ! fav
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
It's fabulous!
February 20th, 2024
