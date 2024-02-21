Previous
George on the beach - FOR 21 by pamknowler
27 / 365

George on the beach - FOR 21

Flash of Red 2024 - 21

A quick upload today as I am not feeling very well. I have a consultation booked for 7.40 this evening and just hoping he can help me.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Hope you feel better soon
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
George looks as thjjs though he is having fun. Hope you feel better soon
February 21st, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Sorry you do not feel good. I hope the doctor helps you. Take care, Pam!
February 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
George is only a a little blot on the wide landscape - great shot - Sorry you are not well - hope the Dr can help !
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise