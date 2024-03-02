Morning

Quick update. I am now home from hospital and it’s lovely to be sleeping in my own bed. I am waiting for an urgent endoscopy to investigate the gastritis. Under NHS they are saying 2-4 weeks. I have tried 2 private hospitals but they can’t book me until April. The junior doctors strike has caused many backlogs for the consultants. I must be patient but it’s not easy as I want to know what is wrong and causing the pain.

I saw these flowers in the garden this morning and was thrilled to see a touch of colour. Is Spring on the way?