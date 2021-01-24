Autumn woods

An old image from our other favourite country park which we are missing!! We did drive to both country parks yesterday after taking your advice but unfortunately both car parks were heaving and there was nowhere to park. You can imagine how many people had had the same idea and gone to the parks for a walk. Back to our local walk around the block!! The boys don't mind - they just want to sniff wherever they are although I cannot let them off the lead which they do miss.



Snow forecast for later today so we need to get out before it arrives!!



Have a great Sunday everyone. Same old same old - we seem to be watching lots of TV at the moment - so glad I joined Netflix!!