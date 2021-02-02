Sign up
FoR Week 1 Landscape 2
Not sure if this conversion gives enough detail. Funny how some images make wonderful b&w and others not so much.
Another image from Cape Breton Island - this was an early frosty morning and I just loved this horse eating his hay.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4870
photos
252
followers
149
following
1
365 Year 9
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
12th October 2016 12:24pm
Public
horse
feeding
frosty-morning
nova-scotia
cape-breton
