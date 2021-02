FoR week 3 portraits

One of my favourite shots of gannets taken on a visit to Bass Rock a few years ago. What a magical day it was being so close to these fabulous birds. As we walked up the path they were on their nests either side and pecking at our feet as we passed. So many stunning birds live on this rock which you need special authority to actually land on. I would love to return - the gannets really are the most beautiful birds and here you see a pair doing their mating dance which was wonderful to watch!!