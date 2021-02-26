FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts

A fantastic sky over Appledore, Devon, which converted to B&W really well bringing out even more details. I am enjoying going through my archives checking out images I haven't processed before. I have so many unprocessed images which I often wonder if I should be deleting. You never know though when you might need them. LOL!!



Many thanks for all your lovely comments yesterday sending wishes for my family. So very much appreciated!!

Trying to be positive but it really is so very worrying.! I am doing some shopping today and doing a doorstep delivery keeping my distance. I wonder if we will ever take hugs for granted?