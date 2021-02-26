Previous
FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts by pamknowler
48 / 365

FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts

A fantastic sky over Appledore, Devon, which converted to B&W really well bringing out even more details. I am enjoying going through my archives checking out images I haven't processed before. I have so many unprocessed images which I often wonder if I should be deleting. You never know though when you might need them. LOL!!

Many thanks for all your lovely comments yesterday sending wishes for my family. So very much appreciated!!
Trying to be positive but it really is so very worrying.! I am doing some shopping today and doing a doorstep delivery keeping my distance. I wonder if we will ever take hugs for granted?
26th February 2021

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Very painting-like processing on those swirling clouds. Nice.
February 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2021  
