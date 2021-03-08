Previous
Next
Week 2 Rainbow - red by pamknowler
58 / 365

Week 2 Rainbow - red

This is the wonderful cherry tree which is among many exotic trees planted at Castle Ashby. I think it's Japanese - I forget it's correct name - better get Googling!!

The bark of this tree is stunning and my sister can never resist running her hands up and down as it's her favourite tree. It is rather stunning I think and always look beautiful year round!!
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb find and capture !
March 8th, 2021  
Annie D ace
What amazing bark
March 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great shot! Awesome colour and texture
March 8th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
This is as curious to me as the gum trees. Oh what I have learned of the world thanks to 365.
March 8th, 2021  
Babs ace
Wow the bark is magnificent.
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise