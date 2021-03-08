Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Week 2 Rainbow - red
This is the wonderful cherry tree which is among many exotic trees planted at Castle Ashby. I think it's Japanese - I forget it's correct name - better get Googling!!
The bark of this tree is stunning and my sister can never resist running her hands up and down as it's her favourite tree. It is rather stunning I think and always look beautiful year round!!
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4911
photos
257
followers
148
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
1496
53
1497
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th April 2019 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
japanese
,
cherry-tree
,
rainbow2021
,
exotic-tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb find and capture !
March 8th, 2021
Annie D
ace
What amazing bark
March 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great shot! Awesome colour and texture
March 8th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
This is as curious to me as the gum trees. Oh what I have learned of the world thanks to 365.
March 8th, 2021
Babs
ace
Wow the bark is magnificent.
March 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close