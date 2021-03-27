Previous
Rainbow Purple - Week 4 by pamknowler
77 / 365

Rainbow Purple - Week 4

Purple lady dancing! I love this splash image and although I have other purple images I wanted to include yet another splash image. Nearly finished the rainbow month - a bit top heavy with splash images but I have enjoyed revisiting the set and editing some for the first time.

Just checked out my monthly view and this is a very different shade of purple to my other purple images. Is it purple I wonder - I do have trouble with colours in this range!! Never mind I am leaving now!! Purple it is!! LOL!!

Have a great weekend everyone!! From Monday in the UK we can meet up with other households in the garden!! Also the weather for next week is forecast for warm!! Dipping our toes into freedom - slowly - but how lovely it will be to sit in the garden and catch up with family and friends!!
Pam Knowler

Mave
A lovely image and a lovely thought. Can't wait!
March 27th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is fantabulous!
March 27th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Brilliant
March 27th, 2021  
