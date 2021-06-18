Previous
The view from my deckchair 2 by pamknowler
The view from my deckchair 2

Yes it’s pouring with rain and it looks set for the day. The garden really needs it and the bonus is that it is a lot cooler which is heaven! The boys will have to wait for their walk.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Maggiemae ace
The boys will have forgotten they didn't have a walk - their memory is not like ours! You have a lot of pots to water!
June 18th, 2021  
